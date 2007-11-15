Thursday, November 15, 2007

Davey and Kramer on the railways

Thanks to Stephen Tall of Lib Dem Voice for pointing out this excellent piece from Channel 4’s Political Slot last night. For those of us that don't often turn on a TV, it's nice to be able to watch retrospectively what our MPs have been saying to the electorate!



In this piece, Ed Davey and Susan Kramer discuss the an issue close to my heart - the railways.



Railways for me are an opportunity to bring this country closer together. Advances in railway technology have come thick and fast - just look at Shanghai's



Imagine for a minute the economic benefits if you could get from London to Birmingham in half an hour, or Edinburgh to Glasgow in 15 minutes, as suggested in the



Davey and Kramer are not going that far yet - but they are at least proposing a way to get more investment into the railways, which is a welcome start.



Here is the video:





