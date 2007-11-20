Nick Clegg wins third debate

Well I would say that wouldn't I! ;-)Seriously though, delighted with my guy's performance tonight. A great answer on immigration, owned his podium, and refused to be bullied by Paxman. He seems to have found his form just at the right time - plenty of cheers and nodding heads here at Clegg Towers!Chris Huhne was steady and forthright - I'm pleased that we've moved on from the 'Calamity' dossier and that he's issued a full apology. I thought that his responses to the "one word answer" questions were testing the patience of his audience though!Overall, a good night for the Liberal Democrats and a good night for Clegg. Cheers!