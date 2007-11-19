Monday, November 19, 2007
Take these anonymous blogs down NOW
*sigh*
I'm not going to give them the oxygen of publicity by linking to them, but whoever has been posting anonymous attack blogs on Huhne under the pseudonym "Chris Almighty" - stop it, and stop it NOW.
Liberal Democrats Do Not Do That Sort Of Thing.
That is all.
Comments:
Liberal Democrats DO do this sort of thing - far too often.
Too many in the party 'avoid a row' by engaging in gossip and innuendo instead. It iss endemic, its nasty and it should stop, but lets not kid ourselves that we don't do it.
Can we be more honest with each other and not take legitimate political differences with each other quite so personally.
