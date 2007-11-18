Sunday, November 18, 2007
Who's got the 'mo'?
I see that The Observer today is running a story saying that Chris Huhne is 'closing' in the Lib Dem leadership race. This is based on the fact that "several of the party's MPs privately believe" that the two are running neck-and-neck.
What I do know is that 37 MPs are supporting Nick Clegg versus 11 for Huhne. Over 1500 supporters have declared for the Clegg campaign, versus just over 1000 for Huhne. That includes around 300 Lib Dem Councillors for Clegg but closer to 200 for Huhne. And the Clegg Facebook groups are running at about twice the number of total members compared to the Huhne ones.
And this was all before Radio 4's The World at One conducted a survey of 100 local Lib Dem party chairs today. The scores on the doors: Clegg 43, Huhne 30.
The Observer article today will have cheered the Huhne campaign following sister paper The Guardian's endorsement of Clegg yesterday, but it appears to be based on little more than blind faith. Huhne does have more MSPs supporting him - maybe that's what they meant?
If you ask me though, Huhne's team know they are behind and are trying absolutely everything they can to pull a rabbit out of their hat - hence the disastrous 'Calamity Clegg' briefing.
Comments:
Clearly a cock up by the Huhne campaign today.
But I still don't see a list of 1500 'declared' supporters on the Clegg website - while there is a list of 1100 on the Huhne site - or am I missing something?
