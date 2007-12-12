Wednesday, December 12, 2007
Cable zings Brown again
Let this be a lesson: never try a vacuum-packed put-down on someone who is ready for it.
In his last hurrah at PMQs today, Vince Cable cheekily decided to ask Brown which of the disasters that had befallen him in the last few months would haunt him the most as he took his Christmas break. Gordon thanked him for his service and then decided it was time to get back to his well-worn tradition of pithily forgetting the name of our party:
"Given the history of the Liberal party it might not be long before he is back in that place."Unfortunate for Broon - because his old Glasgow pal Vince was, as so often in the last few months, one step ahead of him:
"Given his own position, the prime minister might not be wise to speculate on leadership elections."Vince's appearances at PMQs have been a veritable masterclass. The next leader, whoever it might be, would do well to take note.
Cameron normally romps home in the post-PMQs poll on Sky's website. This time Cable is doing very well:
