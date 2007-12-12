Cable zings Brown again

"Given the history of the Liberal party it might not be long before he is back in that place."

"Given his own position, the prime minister might not be wise to speculate on leadership elections."

Let this be a lesson: never try a vacuum-packed put-down on someone who is ready for it.In his last hurrah at PMQs today, Vince Cable cheekily decided to ask Brown which of the disasters that had befallen him in the last few months would haunt him the most as he took his Christmas break. Gordon thanked him for his service and then decided it was time to get back to his well-worn tradition of pithily forgetting the name of our party:Unfortunate for Broon - because his old Glasgow pal Vince was, as so often in the last few months, one step ahead of him:Vince's appearances at PMQs have been a veritable masterclass. The next leader, whoever it might be, would do well to take note.Thank you Vince - the Lib Dem blogosphere salutes you!