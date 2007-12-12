Hundreds of forms containing personal and confidential information about members of the public were lost by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP). Staff were told that 800 budgeting loan applications have been lost in transit between Sheffield and Newcastle.

It gets worse:

Interest-free budgeting loans are available to people who claim benefits such as income support so they can spread the cost of one-off expenses, such as household appliances.

So now the details of 800 people, most of whom will be vulnerable people on income support, have been lost by Labour?

repeatedly shooting themselves in the head?

Are they determined to keep