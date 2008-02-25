Monday, February 25, 2008
Get your Wikileaks here
For those who like their freedom of speech served uncensored, Wikileaks is alive and well and living in Stockholm despite being stripped of its URL by freedom-hating lawyers.
So I'm doing my bit to stymie the corporate censors by posting a nice link for Google to find. Here it is again: Wikileaks. It's currently in second place, so clearly this works...
I highly recommend that you infuriate the litigants by reading something on there you otherwise wouldn't have read...
Hat tip: Guido
Comments:
