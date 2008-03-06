Thursday, March 06, 2008
Paddick amuses all with typo
I refer of course to the bit in bold:
It is cheaper per mile to fly to New York than it is to travel by tube, according to new research conducted by the Liberal Democrats.
The latest figures show that the cost of travel on London’s tube, already one of the most expensive forms of public transport in the world, can be up to £40 per mile.
Commenting on the figures, Liberal Democrat Mayoral candidate Brian Paddick said:
"It’s over 120 times more expensive per mile travelled to take the tube from Embankment to Charing Cross than it is to take a train from London to Birmingham. It’s even cheaper per mile to fly to New York.
"What king of Mayor charges Londoners the earth and provides them with a cattle class service?
"London needs a Mayor who can deliver the real changes London wants, and that includes a decent, affordable transport system."
Note for the slow of wit: Do not try to take the Tube to New York. You'll get lost at Ealing Broadway, and no-one wants that.
Comments:
Printed (hosted) by Blogger. Published and promoted by S Ayris on behalf of J Taylor (Liberal Democrat), all at 7 Park Grange Croft, Sheffield S2 3QJ.