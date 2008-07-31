Thursday, July 31, 2008
Labour hypocrisy over "civil liberties" issue
Your starter for 10: what do you think Labour's Emily Thornberry is getting upset about here?
No - this "civil liberties issue" is a completely anonymous analysis of the mixed rubbish disposed of by 1,000 local residents to see what they were actually throwing away, and which actually helped improve recycling facilities within the borough.
This is just another example of how Labour in opposition are capable of manufacturing faux outrage about just about anything. This is rich indeed coming from a party that collects innocent people's DNA, bans protesting outside Parliament, tracks our cars' every movement and wants to put every man, woman and child in this country on an immense, intrusive national database.
I wholeheartedly support my colleagues in Islington - they must be gritting their teeth in sheer frustration at having to waste their time dealing with this ridiculous non-story.
Labour - you just can't trust them.
Comments:
A certain amount of hypocrisy for any LibDem to claim concern for human rights when your party participates in war crimes, massacres, genocide, the sexual enslavement of children & dissecting people, while still alive, to steal their body organs.
Arguably rather worse than the stuff under discussion.
