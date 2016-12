Lib Dems win Stannington by-election

Parish of Bradfield - Stannington Ward:



CONDLIFFE, Katie (Liberal Democrat) - 762 votes

DIXON, Matthew (Conservative) - 200 votes

A brief bit of news here, but one I am delighted to report:Yes, you read that right - that's a whopping 79.2% of the vote.When I won my seat I only got 49.9%. Given that Councillor Condliffe is my other half, I doubt I'm going to hear the end of this any time soon. ;-)